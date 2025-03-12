Left Menu

Trailblazers: India's Pulligilla and Sherif Poised for Historic WRC Debut

India's Naveen Pulligilla and Musa Sherif will make history by competing in the World Rally Championships 2025 at the prestigious Safari Rally Kenya. Representing Africa Eco Motorsport, they aim to finish strong while showcasing Indian rallying prowess in one of the motorsport’s toughest events.

Nairobi | Updated: 12-03-2025 11:47 IST | Created: 12-03-2025 11:47 IST
India's rallying scene gets a significant boost as Naveen Pulligilla and Musa Sherif gear up to make history at the World Rally Championships.

The duo is set to compete in the 2025 Safari Rally Kenya, a grueling test of endurance in the WRC calendar. Representing Africa Eco Motorsport, they will take part in the WRC3 ARC3 class, tackling 21 challenging stages across a total distance of over 1380 kilometers.

"The Safari Rally is among the hardest challenges in motorsport. We're ready for the grind and aim to finish strong," said Sherif, a veteran with 331 rallies under his belt.

Pulligilla, the main driver, added, "This is a dream come true. Competing in the WRC Safari Rally is a huge honor, and we're ready to showcase Indian rallying prowess."

The 2025 Safari Rally is renowned for demanding terrain and unpredictable weather, featuring stages like Camp Moran and Hell's Gate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

