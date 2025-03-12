Left Menu

Manchester United's Stadium Ambitions: Balancing Dreams and Competitiveness

Manchester United's CEO Omar Berrada revealed that the club's ambitious plan to build a new £2 billion stadium might impact its investment in the squad, potentially affecting competitiveness. The club, currently 14th in the Premier League, aims to balance upgrading its infrastructure while striving to remain competitive on the field.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-03-2025 13:03 IST | Created: 12-03-2025 13:03 IST
At the unveiling of the stadium's conceptual images, Berrada said, "That is a risk. Clearly, it's something we want to avoid." The club doesn't want the ambitious infrastructure project to inhibit their ability to retain a competitive edge during construction.

At the unveiling of the stadium's conceptual images, Berrada said, "That is a risk. Clearly, it's something we want to avoid." The club doesn't want the ambitious infrastructure project to inhibit their ability to retain a competitive edge during construction.

The new stadium, set to be Britain's largest with 100,000 seats, will be built near Old Trafford. Efforts will focus on shortening construction timelines to achieve completion within five years. "That's our ambition," Berrada confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

