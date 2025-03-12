Manchester United's Stadium Ambitions: Balancing Dreams and Competitiveness

Manchester United's CEO Omar Berrada has acknowledged the potential impact that a £2 billion stadium investment could have on the club's competitiveness. With United currently sitting 14th in the Premier League, the plan for a new stadium must be balanced with maintaining a strong squad.

At the unveiling of the stadium's conceptual images, Berrada said, "That is a risk. Clearly, it's something we want to avoid." The club doesn't want the ambitious infrastructure project to inhibit their ability to retain a competitive edge during construction.

The new stadium, set to be Britain's largest with 100,000 seats, will be built near Old Trafford. Efforts will focus on shortening construction timelines to achieve completion within five years. "That's our ambition," Berrada confirmed.

