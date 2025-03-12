Left Menu

Sanju Samson Cherishes Moments with MS Dhoni Ahead of IPL 2025

Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson reflects on his admiration for MS Dhoni, as CSK prepares for the IPL 2025 season under Ruturaj Gaikwad. Samson recounts his journey from idolizing Dhoni to connecting with him personally, celebrating Dhoni's retention by CSK and his enduring IPL legacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-03-2025 16:43 IST | Created: 12-03-2025 16:43 IST
MS Dhoni (Photo: IPL). Image Credit: ANI
As the Indian Premier League 2025 approaches, Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson shares his heartfelt admiration for former India skipper MS Dhoni. Samson speaks fondly of cherishing opportunities to interact with Dhoni, who will continue to play for Chennai Super Kings, eyeing his sixth title in the league.

Dhoni, leading Chennai Super Kings (CSK), will commence this thrilling season under the new captaincy of Ruturaj Gaikwad, clashing against Mumbai Indians at the iconic Chepauk stadium. Samson recalls dreaming of being near Dhoni and how their relationship has evolved beyond idolization to encompass professional collaborations.

Retired from international cricket, Dhoni remains a formidable presence in IPL. Hailed for his finishing prowess, he scored 161 runs in 2024 with a striking average. Now retained by CSK, Dhoni's legacy as a record-breaking IPL batsman set the stage for another exciting season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

