Struggling Start at World Para Athletics Grand Prix

The World Para Athletics Grand Prix, continuing at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, is facing a challenging start with a disappointing turnout for its events for the second consecutive day. Key Indian para athletes withdrawing from the competition have significantly impacted participation levels.

Prominent names such as javelin thrower Sumit Antil, discus thrower Yogesh Kathuniya, and high jumper Praveen Kumar have pulled out, leaving organizers grappling with a reduced list of competitors. Lesser-known Indian para athletes also followed suit, further thinning the field.

The men's 400m T12 event witnessed a unique scenario with athlete Dilip Kumar running alone, completing his race in 59.96 seconds, as Pragadeeshwara Raja Moorthy abstained from participating. Despite these setbacks, the event is regarded as a critical preparation stage for the impending Para Athletics World Championships.

