London Marathon Set to Break Global Participant Record

The London Marathon aims to shatter the world record for marathon participants, with over 56,000 runners anticipated on April 27. This move seeks to eclipse the current record of 55,646 finishers, set by the New York City Marathon last November.

This year is notable for being the marathon's 45th edition, aiming to establish itself as the largest marathon globally. In a statement, CEO Hugh Brasher expressed excitement about this potential milestone.

High-profile athletes, such as Kenyan Eliud Kipchoge, returning for the first time since 2020, along with women's world record holder Ruth Chepngetich and Olympic champion Sifan Hassan, add star power to this high-stakes event.

(With inputs from agencies.)