London Marathon Set to Break Global Participant Record
The London Marathon is anticipating breaking the world record for participation with over 56,000 runners expected. The race on April 27 could surpass New York City's record of 55,646 finishers. High-profile athletes, including Olympic champions, are confirmed to participate in this landmark 45th edition.
This year is notable for being the marathon's 45th edition, aiming to establish itself as the largest marathon globally. In a statement, CEO Hugh Brasher expressed excitement about this potential milestone.
High-profile athletes, such as Kenyan Eliud Kipchoge, returning for the first time since 2020, along with women's world record holder Ruth Chepngetich and Olympic champion Sifan Hassan, add star power to this high-stakes event.
