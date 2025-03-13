Chinese Super League Clubs Urged to Boost Intensity for Asian Success

Chinese Super League clubs are being urged to increase their playing intensity to achieve success in the Asian Champions League Elite, following a stern message from Shanghai Shenhua coach Leonid Slutsky. Shenhua was eliminated after a 4-0 loss to Kawasaki Frontale, resulting in a 4-1 aggregate defeat.

Slutsky emphasized the necessity of matching their rivals' intensity, particularly against Japanese and Korean teams, in both the Champions League and domestic games. "This experience is crucial for our development," he stated, committing to higher intensity in future matches for all Chinese teams.

The defeats, combined with Shandong Taishan's withdrawal, leave no Chinese clubs in the upcoming quarter-finals in Saudi Arabia. Despite missing key players due to injuries, Slutsky insists that intensity, not just foreign players, is the determinant of success.

