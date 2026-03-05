Left Menu

High-Intensity IED Threat Neutralized in Jharkhand's Saranda Forests

Security forces defused a high-intensity IED in West Singhbhum, Jharkhand, during an anti-Naxalite operation. Installed by Maoists, the device was safely deactivated. Following previous incidents, including an IED blast injuring two security personnel, active Naxalite presence in the area has reduced significantly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chaibasa | Updated: 05-03-2026 17:00 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 17:00 IST
High-Intensity IED Threat Neutralized in Jharkhand's Saranda Forests
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Security forces successfully defused a high-intensity improvised explosive device (IED) discovered during an anti-Naxalite operation in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, according to police reports. The risky operation occurred on Wednesday in the Saranda forests near Edalbera-Babudera road within the Jaraikela police station's jurisdiction.

West Singhbhum Superintendent of Police, Amit Renu, revealed that the bomb disposal squad safely neutralized the bomb at the site. The IED is suspected to have been planted by Maoists prior, as most active Naxalite groups have been dismantled by security efforts, leaving only a faction led by Misir Besra in the region.

Notably, an earlier IED blast on Sunday left two security personnel injured, prompting their emergency airlift to Ranchi for medical treatment. In a significant breakthrough this January, security forces eliminated 17 Maoists, including CPI (Maoist) central committee member Patiram Manjhi, during a Saranda forests encounter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Triumphant Return: Wrestler Priyanshi Prajapati's Safe Homecoming from Albania

Triumphant Return: Wrestler Priyanshi Prajapati's Safe Homecoming from Alban...

 India
2
Wizz Air Navigates Financial Turbulence Amid Middle East Conflict

Wizz Air Navigates Financial Turbulence Amid Middle East Conflict

 Global
3
Tragic End: Couple's Dispute Over Childlessness Leads to Murder-Suicide

Tragic End: Couple's Dispute Over Childlessness Leads to Murder-Suicide

 India
4
Stranded in Sharjah: A Safe Return Amid Middle East Tension

Stranded in Sharjah: A Safe Return Amid Middle East Tension

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026