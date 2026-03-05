High-Intensity IED Threat Neutralized in Jharkhand's Saranda Forests

Security forces successfully defused a high-intensity improvised explosive device (IED) discovered during an anti-Naxalite operation in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, according to police reports. The risky operation occurred on Wednesday in the Saranda forests near Edalbera-Babudera road within the Jaraikela police station's jurisdiction.

West Singhbhum Superintendent of Police, Amit Renu, revealed that the bomb disposal squad safely neutralized the bomb at the site. The IED is suspected to have been planted by Maoists prior, as most active Naxalite groups have been dismantled by security efforts, leaving only a faction led by Misir Besra in the region.

Notably, an earlier IED blast on Sunday left two security personnel injured, prompting their emergency airlift to Ranchi for medical treatment. In a significant breakthrough this January, security forces eliminated 17 Maoists, including CPI (Maoist) central committee member Patiram Manjhi, during a Saranda forests encounter.

(With inputs from agencies.)