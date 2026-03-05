China's Bold Plan to Cut Carbon Intensity by 17%

China has announced an ambitious five-year strategy to reduce its carbon intensity by 17%, according to official documents released on Thursday. This initiative marks a notable acceleration from the previous five-year period, where carbon intensity was reduced by 12%.

The new plan emphasizes replacing 30 million metric tons per year of coal with renewable energy sources, sustainable efforts that align with China's expected carbon emission peak before 2030. However, the plan has been criticized for not meeting some analysts' expectations, particularly regarding China's Paris Agreement commitments.

Moreover, China's initiative includes a mandatory quota for renewable energy consumption and aims to significantly expand wind and solar power capacity. While no explicit emissions reduction target for 2030 has been set, ongoing shifts towards renewable energy continue to reshape China's approach to energy consumption.