Doohan's F1 Challenge: Battling Rivals for the Coveted Alpine Seat

Jack Doohan is under pressure as he enters his first full Formula One season with Alpine at the Australian Grand Prix. With competition from four reserve drivers, including Franco Colapinto, Doohan must prove his worth. Pundits question his future in F1, but compatriot Oscar Piastri supports his potential.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-03-2025 13:21 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 13:21 IST
Jack Doohan enters his first full Formula One season at this weekend's Australian Grand Prix, facing intense pressure to secure his spot in Alpine's lineup amidst fierce competition from the team's reserve drivers.

The Aussie racer, son of motorcycle legend Mick Doohan, is vying to assert his position against rivals Franco Colapinto, Paul Aron, Ryo Hirakawa, and Kush Maini, all eyeing his race seat. Speculation has been rife since Colapinto's recruitment, raising questions about Doohan's future prospects.

Amidst this high-stakes environment, fellow Australian and McLaren driver Oscar Piastri voices his support for Doohan, emphasizing the importance of granting him time to adapt to the challenging demands of driving an F1 car.

