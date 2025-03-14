Controversy Surrounds BFI Elections: Anurag Thakur's Nomination Rejected

Anurag Thakur's effort to participate in the Boxing Federation of India elections was thwarted as his nomination was deemed ineligible by the returning officer on Thursday, citing violations of the organization's constitution and the National Sports Code.

Despite an alternative list featuring Thakur's name being released by BFI Secretary Hemanta Kalita, returning officer Justice (retd.) RK Gauba dismissed it, underscoring adherence to established supervisory rules.

Expectations of legal action from Thakur's faction loomed as the nomination period stayed open, with other notable rejections including candidates from Delhi for procedural reasons.

