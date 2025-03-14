Left Menu

Eliud Kipchoge to Tackle the Sydney Marathon

Olympian Eliud Kipchoge, the Kenyan marathon legend, announces his participation in the Sydney Marathon this August. Known for running a marathon in under two hours, Kipchoge aims to expand his record by competing for the first time in Oceania. He boasts 16 wins in 21 official marathons.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-03-2025 00:32 IST | Created: 14-03-2025 00:32 IST
Eliud Kipchoge, the illustrious Kenyan marathoner, announced on Thursday that he will compete in the Sydney Marathon this August. The 40-year-old athlete, celebrated for his consecutive Olympic marathon victories in 2016 and 2020, first broke the sub-two-hour marathon barrier in 2019 with a remarkable 1:59:40 in Vienna. Despite the feat, it was not officially recognized due to non-standard competition conditions.

'I'm so excited,' shared Kipchoge in a statement about venturing to the TCS Sydney Marathon and his debut in Oceania. The Australian race presents a new chapter for Kipchoge, who remains an imposing figure with 16 victories in 21 sanctioned marathons, highlighted by a winning streak of 10 that spanned from 2014 to 2019.

Kipchoge, who also holds the second fastest official marathon time of 2:01:09, is set to participate in the London Marathon next month before his journey to Sydney.

(With inputs from agencies.)

