Eliud Kipchoge to Tackle the Sydney Marathon
Olympian Eliud Kipchoge, the Kenyan marathon legend, announces his participation in the Sydney Marathon this August. Known for running a marathon in under two hours, Kipchoge aims to expand his record by competing for the first time in Oceania. He boasts 16 wins in 21 official marathons.
Eliud Kipchoge, the illustrious Kenyan marathoner, announced on Thursday that he will compete in the Sydney Marathon this August. The 40-year-old athlete, celebrated for his consecutive Olympic marathon victories in 2016 and 2020, first broke the sub-two-hour marathon barrier in 2019 with a remarkable 1:59:40 in Vienna. Despite the feat, it was not officially recognized due to non-standard competition conditions.
'I'm so excited,' shared Kipchoge in a statement about venturing to the TCS Sydney Marathon and his debut in Oceania. The Australian race presents a new chapter for Kipchoge, who remains an imposing figure with 16 victories in 21 sanctioned marathons, highlighted by a winning streak of 10 that spanned from 2014 to 2019.
Kipchoge, who also holds the second fastest official marathon time of 2:01:09, is set to participate in the London Marathon next month before his journey to Sydney.
