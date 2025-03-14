Left Menu

Swiatek Triumphs Over Zheng to Reach Indian Wells Semi-Finals

Iga Swiatek avenged her Paris Olympics loss to Zheng Qinwen with a 6-3, 6-3 victory at the Indian Wells, securing a spot in the semi-finals. Swiatek showed resilience in a weather-interrupted match, improving her record against Zheng to 7-1. She will face Mirra Andreeva or Elina Svitolina next.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-03-2025 01:48 IST | Created: 14-03-2025 01:48 IST
Iga Swiatek

Iga Swiatek, two-time Indian Wells champion, avenged her earlier loss to Zheng Qinwen by defeating her with a commanding 6-3, 6-3 scoreline. The win propels Swiatek to the semi-finals in California, underscoring her strong form despite challenging windy conditions.

The Polish second seed demonstrated focus and adaptability, recovering from multiple break points in both sets. Swiatek's victory improves her head-to-head record against the Chinese eighth seed Zheng to 7-1. She converted all five break chances during the match, which was paused several times for court drying.

Swiatek's next opponent in the semi-finals could be ninth seed Mirra Andreeva or Ukranian Elina Svitolina. The current reigning champion has dropped only 12 games across her tournament matches so far, showcasing her dominant play. Meanwhile, other quarter-final matches are shaping up with top competitors vying for advancement.

