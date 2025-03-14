Iga Swiatek and Mirra Andreeva Set for Semifinals Clash at Indian Wells

Iga Swiatek emphatically booked her spot in the Indian Wells semi-finals, defeating Zheng Qinwen 6-3 6-3 in the California desert. The Polish player, who previously faced a shocking loss to Zheng at the Paris Olympics, managed to convert all five break-point opportunities in a match that witnessed multiple interruptions due to windy conditions.

Defending champion Swiatek will next go head-to-head with teenage sensation Mirra Andreeva. The Russian ninth seed impressively ended Elina Svitolina's run at the tournament with a 7-5 6-3 victory, continuing her momentum from securing a WTA 1000 crown in Dubai.

In men's matches, Daniil Medvedev showcased resilience against Frenchman Arthur Fils. Despite gusty winds, Medvedev won the intense match, eventually prevailing in the tiebreak of the third set. Moving forward, Medvedev is slated to face Denmark's Holger Rune, promising more gripping tennis action.

