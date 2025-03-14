Left Menu

Socceroos' Strategic Shuffle: Tony Popovic's Bold Squad for World Cup Qualifiers

Australia's coach Tony Popovic has called up six uncapped players for critical World Cup qualifiers against Indonesia and China. With key players injured, Popovic has refreshed the squad to bolster Australia's chances of earning an automatic spot in the finals. The team must win both matches to remain competitively positioned within their group.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 14-03-2025 07:05 IST | Created: 14-03-2025 07:05 IST
  • Country:
  • Australia

In a strategic move to boost Australia's World Cup qualifying prospects, coach Tony Popovic has selected six uncapped players for the decisive matches against Indonesia and China. With injuries sidelining regulars like Harry Souttar and Hayden Matthews, Popovic has revamped the squad by acknowledging fresh talent.

Among the new inclusions are central defenders Kai Trewin, Alex Grant, and Nectarios Triantis, as well as goalkeeper prospects Paul Izzo and Tom Glover. As Mat Ryan is set for his landmark 97th international, Ryan Teague has also been introduced to challenge for the midfielder role in departures from the standing roster.

Facing tight competition in Group C, Australia stands second, trailing Japan but leading Indonesia, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and China by a narrow margin. Popovic, fully aware of the importance of these fixtures, aims to secure Australia a place in the finals through decisive victories, steering clear of the playoffs.

