Bruno Fernandes: The Relentless Red Devil's Perfect Captaincy

In a thrilling display at Old Trafford, Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim praised Bruno Fernandes as the 'perfect' captain after his hat-trick led the team to a 4-1 victory over Real Sociedad in the Europa League. The win followed a tight first-leg draw, securing a 5-2 aggregate win and propelling United into the quarter-finals.

Amorim emphasized Fernandes' leadership and playmaking skills, underscoring the midfielder's ability to deliver when it matters most. Portuguese compatriot Diogo Dalot added the final goal in stoppage time, sealing the aggregate victory.

Despite Fernandes' pivotal role, Amorim noted the need for the captain to trust his teammates and maintain tactical discipline, especially when the game momentum fluctuates. United are set to face Leicester City in an upcoming Premier League clash.

