Edoardo Gori: An Italian Rugby Tale with Irish Roots

Italy will host Ireland on the closing day of the Six Nations Championship, a poignant occasion for their former scrumhalf, Edoardo Gori. Gori, who shares ties with Ireland through his grandmother, recalls Italy's unique victory against Ireland in 2013 as one of his career highs.

Edoardo Gori played 69 times for Italy, with his most mythical triumph arriving during the 2013 Six Nations, a historic win over Ireland. "My grandmother was always emotional watching Italy play Ireland," Gori shared, expressing his deep personal connection to the game.

Despite prior setbacks, including a shoulder injury in his initial senior match against Ireland, Gori holds fond memories of the victory. With Italy's current squad lacking the seasoned leadership of past teams, Gori remains optimistic but acknowledges the challenge that lies ahead in their pursuit of triumph against powerhouse Ireland.

(With inputs from agencies.)