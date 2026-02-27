Left Menu

Rugby Revolution: English Premiership Expands to 12 Teams in 2029

The English Rugby Premiership will grow to 12 teams by 2029, adopting a franchise model without automatic promotion or relegation. Clubs can apply for inclusion if they meet specific criteria, moving away from the current system where second-tier champions often fail to promote due to infrastructure challenges.

Updated: 27-02-2026 18:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Rugby Football Union has announced a significant transformation for the English Premiership, set to take effect in 2029. The league will expand to accommodate 12 teams under a franchise model, eliminating the traditional system of automatic promotion and relegation.

This change comes after a period of financial instability that saw clubs like Wasps, Worcester, and London Irish succumb to insolvency. The league presently operates with 10 teams but aims to increase participation by setting new criteria for club entry.

The revised model will allow clubs meeting specific standards to apply for league inclusion, offering a potential return for previous clubs and new opportunities for second-tier champions. This strategic shift suggests a focus on financial stability and geographical expansion across underserved areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

