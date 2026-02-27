Rugby Revolution: English Premiership Expands to 12 Teams in 2029

The Rugby Football Union has announced a significant transformation for the English Premiership, set to take effect in 2029. The league will expand to accommodate 12 teams under a franchise model, eliminating the traditional system of automatic promotion and relegation.

This change comes after a period of financial instability that saw clubs like Wasps, Worcester, and London Irish succumb to insolvency. The league presently operates with 10 teams but aims to increase participation by setting new criteria for club entry.

The revised model will allow clubs meeting specific standards to apply for league inclusion, offering a potential return for previous clubs and new opportunities for second-tier champions. This strategic shift suggests a focus on financial stability and geographical expansion across underserved areas.

