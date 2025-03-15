Banorte Stadium: Revamping an Icon of Soccer Legacy

The famous Azteca Stadium in Mexico City has officially been renamed Banorte Stadium, the change coming ahead of its hosting duties for the next men's World Cup. Banorte, a leading bank in Mexico, acquired naming rights as part of a substantial loan agreement with stadium owner Ollamani.

The stadium is undergoing significant renovations, funded by a loan of 2.1 billion pesos ($105 million) from Banorte, to be repaid over 12 years. Emilio Azcárraga Jean, owner of Ollamani, emphasized the modernization will preserve the stadium's hallmark architectural features, elevating it as a global showcase for Mexico.

The Azteca Stadium, originally built in 1966 and historically significant for hosting World Cup finals in 1970 and 1986, is set to host five matches during the 2026 World Cup. Renovations currently underway include updates to the pitch and seating areas, despite initial plans for a surrounding development being rejected by local residents.

