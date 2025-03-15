Left Menu

West Indies Masters Edge Past Sri Lanka to Secure IML Final Spot

West Indies Masters triumphed over Sri Lanka Masters in a nail-biting semifinal of the International Masters League 2025, setting a final clash against India Masters. Spearheaded by Denesh Ramdin's unbeaten 50 and Brian Lara's stellar performance, they edged out a six-run victory, with Tino Best's four-wicket haul sealing the win.

Denesh Ramdin (Photo: IML). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The West Indies Masters pulled off a thrilling victory over the Sri Lanka Masters, securing their berth in the final of the International Masters League 2025. Riding on Denesh Ramdin's explosive 50 and Brian Lara's classic knock, they registered a six-run win at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium.

Lara, despite being 55, demonstrated his timeless class, guiding the innings with a crucial 41. Tino Best's incisive pace attack, claiming four key wickets, was instrumental in restricting Sri Lanka to 173/9, following their chase of West Indies' competitive total of 179/5.

Sri Lanka faced early setbacks, and despite Asela Gunaratne's valiant 66 off 42 balls, their efforts fell short. The West Indies' disciplined bowling attack ensured the opposition never settled, with Best and Dwayne Smith dismantling their key partnerships.

(With inputs from agencies.)

