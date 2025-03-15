Teen Sensation Joshua Berry Shines at Kolkata Challenge 2025 with Record-Breaking Performance

In an impressive display at the Kolkata Challenge 2025, England's teenage golfer Joshua Berry delivered a phenomenal 10-under 62, shattering the Royal Calcutta Golf Club course record. Berry's climb from 54th to joint leader, alongside India's Om Prakash Chouhan, highlighted his exceptional talent.

Chouhan maintained his co-leader status with a solid 68, finishing the second day tied at the top with Berry. Norway's Andreas Halvorsen trails closely, just one shot behind the leaders in third place, while Dhruv Sheoran secured a tied eighth position after carding a 71.

The competition is fierce as the halfway cut landed at even-par 144, with notable performances from players like SSP Chawrasia and Gaganjeet Bhullar. Berry's relentless pursuit of excellence is exemplified by his five consecutive birdies, earning him the course record at this distinguished course.

