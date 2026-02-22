Tee-off Triumph: The Launch of PGTI's 72 The League

The Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) unveiled its inaugural 72 The League in New Delhi, with much excitement surrounding the novel golfing format. The league aims to highlight both emerging talents such as Shaurya Bhattacharya and Kartik Singh, and experienced pros including Honey Baisoya, Manu Gandas, Ajeetesh Sandhu, and Viraj Madappa. With six teams and top golfers ready to compete, the opening season has officially commenced.

Kartik Singh, the league's youngest participant, expressed deep appreciation for his selection and eagerly anticipates earning points for his team. Meanwhile, Arjun Atwal, serving as the brand ambassador, sees this as a prime opportunity to elevate golf in India and pursue Olympic successes. Atwal is enthusiastic about promoting the sport's development across the nation.

The alluring league trophy, crafted by renowned designer Vibhor Sogani, was unveiled by ICC Chairman Jay Shah and PGTI President Kapil Dev. Scheduled to occur across prominent Delhi-NCR golf courses, the league will feature an exclusive matchplay format. Golfers will not only demonstrate their prowess individually but also collaboratively in singles, fourballs, and foursomes. Honey Baisoya, leading in the PGTI Order of Merit and representing the Nava Raipur team, enters the league on the heels of impressive victories.