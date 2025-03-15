India's Ambitious Bid: Transforming Infrastructure with the 2036 Olympics
India is considering a bid to host the 2036 Olympic Games, aiming to boost investment in its sports infrastructure while ensuring community-wide benefits. The potential plan involves Ahmedabad as a central focus, but multiple cities may participate. Experts emphasize the need for a beneficial legacy post-Games.
India's aspiration to host the 2036 Olympic Games presents a significant opportunity to enhance investment in sports infrastructure. However, experts caution that the benefits must extend beyond the immediate event, reaching local communities.
Historically, India has not hosted the Olympics, though New Delhi took center stage for the Asian Games twice and the Commonwealth Games in 2010. Ahmedabad, situated in Gujarat, is seen as the potential hub for the 2036 bid, though other cities might also join the effort.
Experts, including former FIFA Council member Moya Dodd, urge a strategic investment plan that serves the broader population and ensures a lasting legacy. The goal is to develop an Olympic model that not only uplifts the nation but also leaves a positive mark on its community, steering clear of purely extractive ventures.
(With inputs from agencies.)
