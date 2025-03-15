Left Menu

Hamilton Faces Rain Challenge at Australian Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton is preparing to learn Ferrari's rain settings for the Australian Grand Prix amid anticipated wet weather. This marks his debut with Ferrari after his previous wins with McLaren and Mercedes. Despite a challenging qualifying session, Hamilton remains upbeat ahead of the race.

Updated: 15-03-2025 13:59 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 13:59 IST
Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton, the renowned Formula 1 champion, is diligently preparing for his debut race with Ferrari at the Australian Grand Prix. With rain predicted for Sunday, Hamilton is focused on mastering the car's wet-weather settings to keep pace.

This will be Hamilton's first race for Ferrari after a successful stint with McLaren and Mercedes, where he secured seven world titles. Despite a challenging qualifying session that saw him place eighth, Hamilton remains optimistic. He acknowledged that the weekend has been a learning experience so far.

Ferrari struggled in the heat at Albert Park, and Hamilton aims to capitalize on the shifting weather conditions on race day. The team plans to analyze their shortcomings and strengthen their performance to challenge the frontrunners, including McLaren's Lando Norris and Mercedes' George Russell.

(With inputs from agencies.)

