Left Menu

Reddy's Return: A Game-Changer for Sunrisers Hyderabad Ahead of IPL 2025

All-rounder Nitish Reddy strengthens Sunrisers Hyderabad as he recovers from a side strain, enhancing their IPL 2025 prospects. His successful fitness test, post-injury rehabilitation, and previous performances offer SRH depth in both batting and bowling, positioning them as a formidable contender for the upcoming season, beginning March 22.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-03-2025 17:51 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 17:51 IST
Reddy's Return: A Game-Changer for Sunrisers Hyderabad Ahead of IPL 2025
Nitish Reddy (Photo- X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) has been bolstered as they prepare for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season. The team's all-rounder, Nitish Reddy, has successfully cleared a critical fitness test after recuperating from a side strain injury, a development confirmed by ESPN Cricinfo.

Reddy's return is a strategic advantage for SRH, who suffered a tough defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders in the previous IPL final. His participation is poised to add valuable depth to the squad's lineup, enhancing their batting and offering additional bowling options, underscoring SRH as strong contenders for this year's title.

Previously achieving a Yo-Yo test score of 18, Reddy was unable to join India's Champions Trophy team due to the injury. However, his impressive record last season, including 303 runs and three wickets, solidifies his critical role in SRH's strategy as the IPL season kicks off on March 22.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

 Global
2
Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

 Global
3
Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

 Global
4
Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in pediatric mental health: Can chatbots help kids with anxiety and depression?

AI transforms liver transplants: A game-changer for organ matching and surgery

AI in healthcare may be making unfair decisions: Study unveils alarming bias

AI-driven vaccine hesitancy solutions: How generative agents shape public health policies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025