Reddy's Return: A Game-Changer for Sunrisers Hyderabad Ahead of IPL 2025

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) has been bolstered as they prepare for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season. The team's all-rounder, Nitish Reddy, has successfully cleared a critical fitness test after recuperating from a side strain injury, a development confirmed by ESPN Cricinfo.

Reddy's return is a strategic advantage for SRH, who suffered a tough defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders in the previous IPL final. His participation is poised to add valuable depth to the squad's lineup, enhancing their batting and offering additional bowling options, underscoring SRH as strong contenders for this year's title.

Previously achieving a Yo-Yo test score of 18, Reddy was unable to join India's Champions Trophy team due to the injury. However, his impressive record last season, including 303 runs and three wickets, solidifies his critical role in SRH's strategy as the IPL season kicks off on March 22.

(With inputs from agencies.)