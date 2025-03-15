Bengaluru FC Stages Epic Comeback to Secure ISL Playoff Spot

Bengaluru FC has marked a triumphant resurgence by clinching a spot in the Indian Super League playoffs after a challenging season. The team, finishing third with 38 points, displayed remarkable tenacity, overcoming a mid-season downturn that once jeopardized their playoff ambitions.

The Blues started the season strong, swiftly taking the lead by winning five of their initial six matches, showcasing an impregnable defense and a sharp attack. However, an unexpected slump saw them win only three of the next 13 games, casting doubts over their playoff hopes as they struggled to maintain their momentum.

In a dramatic turnaround, Bengaluru FC bounced back with decisive wins, including a crucial victory over Chennaiyin FC that cemented their playoff qualification. Their formidable home form and the steadfast support of fans at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium proved pivotal as they prepare to clash with Mumbai City FC in the knockouts, fueled by a renewed determination to claim their second ISL Cup title.

(With inputs from agencies.)