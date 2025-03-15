Left Menu

Marco Odermatt's Remarkable World Cup Alpine Skiing Feat

Marco Odermatt has secured both the men's overall and giant slalom World Cup Alpine skiing titles for the fourth consecutive year. With 1,596 points, he is ahead of Norway's Henrik Kristoffersen. Odermatt also aims to claim the downhill title at next week's finals in Sun Valley, Idaho.

Marco Odermatt

In an impressive display of skill and consistency, Marco Odermatt clinched the men's overall and giant slalom World Cup Alpine skiing crystal globes for an unprecedented fourth straight year on Saturday. The Swiss skier secured his title following a solid second-place finish in a Swiss podium sweep, with compatriot Loic Meillard taking the win in Hafjell, Norway.

Odermatt, aged 27, has already dominated the super-G category for the third consecutive year and has his sights set on the downhill crown, as he prepares to compete at the World Cup finals in Sun Valley, Idaho, next week. He currently leads the scoreboard with 1,596 points, a remarkable 635 points ahead of his closest competitor, Norwegian Henrik Kristoffersen, with only 500 points remaining to be contested.

Remarkably, Odermatt has joined an elite group of athletes, becoming only the third Alpine skier in history to achieve four overall titles in succession. He follows in the footsteps of Austria's legendary Annemarie Moser-Proell and Marcel Hirscher, further cementing his place in skiing history.

