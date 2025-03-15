Left Menu

Ireland's Narrow Six Nations Victory: Easterby's Mixed Feelings

Ireland's stand-in coach Simon Easterby expressed frustration despite a 22-17 victory over Italy in the Six Nations. A bonus-point win kept championship hopes alive, but inconsistent performances during the campaign were evident. Easterby's team won four out of five matches, but an upcoming transition looms as key players retire.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 15-03-2025 22:57 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 22:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Ireland's stand-in coach, Simon Easterby, voiced his frustration with the team's narrow 22-17 win against Italy during their Six Nations clash in Rome. Though the victory secured a bonus point and momentarily kept championship dreams alive, Easterby admitted that the campaign has been a mixed bag for the defending champions.

"It was a little bit frustrating, but five points was the priority and we got that," Easterby told RTE. He conceded their inability to maximize scoring opportunities, while crediting Italy for their strong performance. Ireland's potential was hampered by defensive pressure, which they struggled to overcome consistently.

Despite winning four of their five fixtures under Easterby's interim leadership, the team failed to replicate past dominance. With a notable defeat by France, Easterby emphasizes that the team gained valuable experience and witnessed new talent emergence. However, impending retirements of veteran players signal a transformative period ahead.

(With inputs from agencies.)

