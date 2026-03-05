Left Menu

Italy's Strategic Military Aid Amid Gulf Tensions

Italy is sending air defence aid to Gulf countries and naval assets to Cyprus amid the U.S.–Iran conflict. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni commits to protecting citizens and troops, while Defence Minister Guido Crosetto elevates national air defences. Italy aids in evacuating citizens from the Middle East.

Italy is stepping up its military efforts amid escalating tensions in the Gulf, as the U.S.–Iran conflict intensifies. The Italian government announced plans to send air defence assistance to Gulf countries and deploy naval assets to Cyprus, aiming to safeguard citizens and ensure energy security in the region.

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni highlighted Italy's commitment to addressing aid requests from Gulf nations needing equipment to counter Iranian air strikes. She emphasized the importance of protecting Italians in vulnerable areas during a radio interview. In parliament, Defence Minister Guido Crosetto raised the alert level of Italy's national air defences.

Despite aid promises, Meloni faced criticism for her absence in parliament discussions. Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani stated that Italy helped evacuate approximately 10,000 nationals from the Middle East. The government also mulled sending SAMP/T missile batteries to the region but hasn't detailed specifics yet.

