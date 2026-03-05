Left Menu

Gukesh's Quest for Victory at Prague Chess Festival Faces Challenges

Indian chess prodigy D Gukesh faces a tough run at the Prague International Chess Festival, struggling with four draws and three losses. With only two rounds left, Gukesh is at the bottom. Meanwhile, Aravindh Chithambaram and other competitors continue to battle through rounds, with Vincent Keymer securing a win.

Updated: 05-03-2026 17:41 IST
In a challenging series of matches, Indian chess prodigy and world champion D Gukesh continues his search for victory at the Prague International Chess Festival. In the seventh round, Gukesh faced a draw against Iran's Parham Maghsoodloo, leaving him with only two points and at the bottom of the leaderboard.

Despite a steady performance with four draws, Gukesh has faced three painful defeats, prompting a critical evaluation of his strategy in the last two rounds. Fellow Indian contender, Aravindh Chithambaram, although defending champion, managed a fifty percent score following his draw against Uzbekistan's Nodirbek Yakubboev.

Highlighting the event, Germany's Vincent Keymer emerged as the sole winner of the day, defeating Spain's David Anton Guijarro. The challenging section saw Grandmaster Divya Deshmukh and Grandmaster Surya Shekhar Ganguly achieve commendable outcomes, adding to the festival's competitive spirit.

