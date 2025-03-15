Left Menu

Mumbai Indians Triumph Again: Clinch Second WPL Title

Mumbai Indians claimed their second Women's Premier League title with a thrilling eight-run victory over Delhi Capitals. Harmanpreet Kaur led the charge with an impressive 66, supported by Nat Sciver-Brunt's all-round performance. Despite Marizanne Kapp's 40 for Delhi, Mumbai's bowling unit ensured a memorable win.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 15-03-2025 23:35 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 23:35 IST
Mumbai Indians clinched their second Women's Premier League title after defeating Delhi Capitals by eight runs in a tense final on Saturday. The match saw Mumbai put in to bat, scoring 149 for 7, with captain Harmanpreet Kaur hitting a commendable 66 off 44 balls.

Nat Sciver-Brunt contributed to the team's total with a vital 30 and shone with the ball, taking 3 wickets for 30 runs. Amelia Kerr also played a crucial role, capturing two wickets to restrict Delhi to 141 for 9 in their 20 overs.

Despite a strong showing from Marizanne Kapp, who top-scored with 40 and Jemimah Rodrigues contributing 30 for the Capitals, it was Mumbai's day as they celebrated their second WPL victory.

