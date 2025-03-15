Mumbai Indians Triumph Again: Clinch Second WPL Title
Mumbai Indians claimed their second Women's Premier League title with a thrilling eight-run victory over Delhi Capitals. Harmanpreet Kaur led the charge with an impressive 66, supported by Nat Sciver-Brunt's all-round performance. Despite Marizanne Kapp's 40 for Delhi, Mumbai's bowling unit ensured a memorable win.
- Country:
- India
Mumbai Indians clinched their second Women's Premier League title after defeating Delhi Capitals by eight runs in a tense final on Saturday. The match saw Mumbai put in to bat, scoring 149 for 7, with captain Harmanpreet Kaur hitting a commendable 66 off 44 balls.
Nat Sciver-Brunt contributed to the team's total with a vital 30 and shone with the ball, taking 3 wickets for 30 runs. Amelia Kerr also played a crucial role, capturing two wickets to restrict Delhi to 141 for 9 in their 20 overs.
Despite a strong showing from Marizanne Kapp, who top-scored with 40 and Jemimah Rodrigues contributing 30 for the Capitals, it was Mumbai's day as they celebrated their second WPL victory.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Meg Lanning Shines in Dominant Victory for Delhi Capitals
Delhi Capitals Surge to Top with Dominant Win Over Mumbai Indians
Delhi Capitals Set to Challenge RCB in WPL Showdown
Dominant Delhi Capitals Secure Playoffs Spot in WPL
Gujarat Giants take on dominant Delhi Capitals with eyes on WPL playoffs