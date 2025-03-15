Left Menu

Harmanpreet Kaur's Brilliance Secures WPL Title for Mumbai Indians

Harmanpreet Kaur led Mumbai Indians to their second Women's Premier League title with a thrilling 8-run victory over Delhi Capitals. Her 66-run inning helped MI post 149 for 7. Delhi struggled under pressure despite a late fightback, sealing their third consecutive final loss.

Mumbai Indians clinched their second Women's Premier League title, courtesy of captain Harmanpreet Kaur's stellar performance. Her 66 off 44 balls fueled MI to 149 for 7 against Delhi Capitals, who fell short by 8 runs in a gripping final.

Despite MI's seemingly below-par score, Delhi's batters faltered, piling pressure on themselves, and eventually managed just 141 for 9. Notable late efforts from Marizanne Kapp and Niki Prasad were in vain as MI's bowlers struck at crucial moments.

Harmanpreet marshaled her resources effectively, and MI's bowlers delivered when needed. Meanwhile, Delhi's attempt to curb MI's aggression foundered as the changes by skipper Meg Lanning failed to slow Harmanpreet down.

(With inputs from agencies.)

