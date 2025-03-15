Harmanpreet Kaur's Brilliance Secures WPL Title for Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians clinched their second Women's Premier League title, courtesy of captain Harmanpreet Kaur's stellar performance. Her 66 off 44 balls fueled MI to 149 for 7 against Delhi Capitals, who fell short by 8 runs in a gripping final.

Despite MI's seemingly below-par score, Delhi's batters faltered, piling pressure on themselves, and eventually managed just 141 for 9. Notable late efforts from Marizanne Kapp and Niki Prasad were in vain as MI's bowlers struck at crucial moments.

Harmanpreet marshaled her resources effectively, and MI's bowlers delivered when needed. Meanwhile, Delhi's attempt to curb MI's aggression foundered as the changes by skipper Meg Lanning failed to slow Harmanpreet down.

(With inputs from agencies.)