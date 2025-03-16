Wales Face Record Six Nations Defeat Against England: A Turning Point?
Wales suffered a record-breaking 68-14 defeat to England in the Six Nations, marking their heaviest loss in Cardiff. Interim coach Matt Sherratt, stepping down after replacing Warren Gatland, emphasized the need for a reset and support for the players following this challenging period, especially after enduring 17 consecutive defeats.
Wales suffered a historic 68-14 defeat to England in the Six Nations on Saturday, marking their most significant loss in Cardiff and a record 17th consecutive defeat. Interim coach Matt Sherratt, who was handling his last game before a permanent appointment, acknowledged the need for swift recovery and support for the players.
Despite improved performances in previous matches against Ireland and Scotland, the Welsh side succumbed to England's superior power and tenacity. Sherratt expressed regret, stating that the game seemed to be one too many for the already drained team, which was unable to secure a win.
Reflecting on the team's performance, Sherratt highlighted the necessity for better ball movement and a fresh start for future camps. He acknowledged the vulnerabilities exposed by England's formidable strategy, stressing that while power cannot be coached, speed and adaptability can be nurtured among players.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Wales
- Six Nations
- England
- defeat
- Matt Sherratt
- rugby
- Cardiff
- loss
- record
- performance
ALSO READ
Chiefs Lead Super Rugby Pacific with Thrilling Victory
Super Rugby Showdown: James Slipper Nears Milestone Amidst Brumbies' Battle at Eden Park
Rugby Premier League unveils logo
Rugby-Ireland team to face France in the Six Nations
UPDATE 1-Rugby-England drop Marcus Smith for Six Nations clash with Italy