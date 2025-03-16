Left Menu

Wales Face Record Six Nations Defeat Against England: A Turning Point?

Wales suffered a record-breaking 68-14 defeat to England in the Six Nations, marking their heaviest loss in Cardiff. Interim coach Matt Sherratt, stepping down after replacing Warren Gatland, emphasized the need for a reset and support for the players following this challenging period, especially after enduring 17 consecutive defeats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2025 01:32 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 01:32 IST
Wales Face Record Six Nations Defeat Against England: A Turning Point?

Wales suffered a historic 68-14 defeat to England in the Six Nations on Saturday, marking their most significant loss in Cardiff and a record 17th consecutive defeat. Interim coach Matt Sherratt, who was handling his last game before a permanent appointment, acknowledged the need for swift recovery and support for the players.

Despite improved performances in previous matches against Ireland and Scotland, the Welsh side succumbed to England's superior power and tenacity. Sherratt expressed regret, stating that the game seemed to be one too many for the already drained team, which was unable to secure a win.

Reflecting on the team's performance, Sherratt highlighted the necessity for better ball movement and a fresh start for future camps. He acknowledged the vulnerabilities exposed by England's formidable strategy, stressing that while power cannot be coached, speed and adaptability can be nurtured among players.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

 Global
2
Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

 United States
3
‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

 Global
4
Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of elderly care: How remote monitoring technologies are transforming healthcare

Urban sentiment mapping: How AI and spatial analysis are transforming city planning

Role of AI in advancing wastewater management in agriculture

Smart cities and hyperspectral imaging: The future of urban sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025