Portia Woodman-Wickliffe: A Rugby Icon Bids Farewell

New Zealand's legendary try-scorer, Portia Woodman-Wickliffe, has announced her retirement from international rugby. Known for her impressive records, including the most tries in World Cups and for New Zealand, she leaves a lasting legacy on the sport.

The 34-year-old, twice named World Player of the Year, confirmed her decision on social media. She expressed gratitude for her illustrious career, highlighted by Olympic and World Cup victories.

Woodman-Wickliffe departs the 'Black Ferns' squads, embracing a new chapter with a mix of excitement and trepidation. Her remarkable achievements, such as being the first New Zealander to score 50 test tries, will be celebrated long after her final match.

