Portia Woodman-Wickliffe: A Rugby Icon Bids Farewell

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe, renowned for her record-breaking try-scoring feats, has announced her retirement from international rugby. The twice Olympic champion and World Cup winner is leaving the 'Black Ferns' women's squads. Expressing gratitude, she reflects on her accomplishments as she ventures into a new phase of life.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-02-2026 12:23 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 12:23 IST
New Zealand's legendary try-scorer, Portia Woodman-Wickliffe, has announced her retirement from international rugby. Known for her impressive records, including the most tries in World Cups and for New Zealand, she leaves a lasting legacy on the sport.

The 34-year-old, twice named World Player of the Year, confirmed her decision on social media. She expressed gratitude for her illustrious career, highlighted by Olympic and World Cup victories.

Woodman-Wickliffe departs the 'Black Ferns' squads, embracing a new chapter with a mix of excitement and trepidation. Her remarkable achievements, such as being the first New Zealander to score 50 test tries, will be celebrated long after her final match.

Is AI now a structural force in society? Study urges rethinking global governance

AI failures start with bad data

Agentic AI could expand access to cybersecurity careers

Confident but wrong: Examining AI hallucination through student lens

