Thrilling Clashes Await in All England Badminton Finals

Shi Yuqi and Wang Zhiyi advanced to the finals of the All England Open Badminton Championships. Shi triumphed in a thrilling semi-final against Li Shifeng, while Wang overcame Han Yue. The finals will feature Shi facing Lee Chia-hao and Wang competing against An Se-young.

Shi Yuqi and Lee Chia-hao are set for a thrilling clash in the men's singles final of the All England Open Badminton Championships. Shi, the top seed, emerged victorious against fellow Chinese player Li Shifeng in an intense semi-final that saw Shi win 21-9, 20-22, 21-19.

The gripping match had fans on edge as Shi appeared poised to pull away, but Li mounted a serious comeback, tying the scores twice in the closing moments before Shi clinched the victory with composure. Meanwhile, Taiwan's Lee Chia-hao made an impressive comeback in his semi-final, defeating France's Alex Lanier, the last European contender, with a score of 19-21, 21-14, 21-17.

In the women's semi-finals, Wang Zhiyi continued the dominance of Chinese players by defeating compatriot Han Yue 21-10, 21-19. South Korea's top seed An Se-young, the reigning Olympic champion, faced off against Japan's Akane Yamaguchi in a repeat of the 2022 final. This time, An claimed a comfortable 21-12, 21-17 win, securing her place in her third final in four years.

