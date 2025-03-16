Left Menu

Waratahs Coach Frustrated After Tough Loss to Reds

Dan McKellar, coach of the New South Wales Waratahs, expressed frustration following a 35-15 loss to the Queensland Reds that ended their undefeated start to the Super Rugby Pacific season. Despite a strong beginning, the match was marred by mistakes, notably a critical yellow card and a soft try before halftime.

New South Wales Waratahs coach Dan McKellar voiced his frustration following a disappointing 35-15 defeat against the Queensland Reds on Saturday. The loss marked the Waratahs' first setback of the Super Rugby Pacific season, ending their promising unbeaten streak.

The game, played at Brisbane's Lang Park, initially saw the Waratahs take an early lead through winger Triston Reilly. However, a pivotal moment came in the 23rd minute when fullback Andrew Kellaway was handed a yellow card, shifting momentum to the Reds.

McKellar criticized the team's inability to capitalize on early opportunities and highlighted a defensive lapse that led to a critical try by Richie Asiata, leaving the Waratahs trailing 21-8 at halftime. He remained optimistic about the team's potential but noted that playing inconsistently against strong teams like the Reds leads to defeat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

