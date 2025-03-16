Left Menu

Jack Draper's Consistent Ascent: A Path to Tennis Greatness

Jack Draper aims for consistency to challenge top tennis players globally. Despite missing the 2025 United Cup due to a hip issue, Draper strives for resilience and success, reaching the top 10. He prepares for the Masters 1000 final, focusing on recovery and strategy.

Jack Draper

Jack Draper has set his sights on achieving consistency to challenge the world's top tennis players after a remarkable ascent into the ATP finals. The British player reached the top 10 following title wins in Stuttgart and Vienna and a semi-final appearance at the U.S. Open last year. However, a persistent hip injury kept him out of the 2025 United Cup opener in Australia.

Draper described the injury as a 'ticking time bomb' after exiting the Australian Open's fourth round against Carlos Alcaraz. Nevertheless, he showcased moments of brilliance with a 6-1, 0-6, 6-4 victory over Alcaraz at Indian Wells. "Relief, joy, just a huge feeling of big emotion," Draper expressed, reflecting on the emotional trajectory of his career.

The 23-year-old, already secure in the ATP's top 10, looks ahead to challenging in the Masters 1000 final against Holger Rune. Draper emphasized the importance of recovery and meticulous preparation to maximize his performance on Sunday, emphasizing the ongoing pursuit of his long-term goals as a formidable contender in tennis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

