Pakistan's New Captain Faces Challenging Debut as New Zealand Secures Victory

Pakistan's white ball cricket team, under new captain Salman Ali Agha, started with a nine-wicket loss to New Zealand. Batting struggles against a strong bowling attack led to Pakistan's fifth-lowest T20 score. Despite efforts from Salman and Khushdil, New Zealand's Seifert and Allen ensured an easy chase.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Christchurch | Updated: 16-03-2025 10:36 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 10:36 IST
Pakistan's white ball cricket team, under the leadership of first-time captain Salman Ali Agha, faced a tough start with a nine-wicket defeat against New Zealand in the initial encounter of the five-match T20 series.

The match exposed Pakistan's batting vulnerabilities as the team was bowled out for 91 runs. New Zealand's bowlers, including an impressive Kyle Jamieson and Jacob Duffy, capitalized on favorable conditions, restricting Pakistan to its fifth-lowest T20 score.

Despite a brief recovery led by Salman and Khushdil Shah, New Zealand, guided by Tim Seifert's 44 runs, chased the target comfortably. The teams are set to clash again in Dunedin.

