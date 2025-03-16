Pakistan's New Captain Faces Challenging Debut as New Zealand Secures Victory

Pakistan's white ball cricket team, under the leadership of first-time captain Salman Ali Agha, faced a tough start with a nine-wicket defeat against New Zealand in the initial encounter of the five-match T20 series.

The match exposed Pakistan's batting vulnerabilities as the team was bowled out for 91 runs. New Zealand's bowlers, including an impressive Kyle Jamieson and Jacob Duffy, capitalized on favorable conditions, restricting Pakistan to its fifth-lowest T20 score.

Despite a brief recovery led by Salman and Khushdil Shah, New Zealand, guided by Tim Seifert's 44 runs, chased the target comfortably. The teams are set to clash again in Dunedin.

(With inputs from agencies.)