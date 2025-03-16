Nerves Derail Alcaraz's Three-peat Dreams at Indian Wells

Carlos Alcaraz's bid for a third straight Indian Wells title faltered as he succumbed to a 6-1 0-6 6-4 semi-final loss to Jack Draper on Saturday.

The Spanish tennis sensation admitted that his nerves played a substantial role in his defeat, more so than the impressive performance presented by his British opponent.

Reflecting on his second loss to Draper in five matchups, Alcaraz emphasized that he would focus on applying this experience as a learning opportunity ahead of the Miami Open.

(With inputs from agencies.)