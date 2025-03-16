Left Menu

Nerves Derail Alcaraz's Three-peat Dreams at Indian Wells

Carlos Alcaraz's attempt to secure a third consecutive Indian Wells title ended in a semi-final defeat to Jack Draper. Alcaraz cited nervousness as a larger issue than the loss itself and aims to learn from the experience for future tournaments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2025 11:01 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 11:01 IST
Nerves Derail Alcaraz's Three-peat Dreams at Indian Wells
Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz's bid for a third straight Indian Wells title faltered as he succumbed to a 6-1 0-6 6-4 semi-final loss to Jack Draper on Saturday.

The Spanish tennis sensation admitted that his nerves played a substantial role in his defeat, more so than the impressive performance presented by his British opponent.

Reflecting on his second loss to Draper in five matchups, Alcaraz emphasized that he would focus on applying this experience as a learning opportunity ahead of the Miami Open.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

 Global
2
Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

 United States
3
‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

 Global
4
Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of elderly care: How remote monitoring technologies are transforming healthcare

Urban sentiment mapping: How AI and spatial analysis are transforming city planning

Role of AI in advancing wastewater management in agriculture

Smart cities and hyperspectral imaging: The future of urban sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025