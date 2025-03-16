Mumbai Indians Triumphs with Second WPL Title and Sweeps Major Awards

The Mumbai Indians (MI) etched their dominance in the Women's Premier League (WPL) with a riveting victory over Delhi Capitals at the Brabourne Stadium, clinching their second title and sweeping major accolades.

MI's triumph was marked by skipper Harmanpreet Kaur's aggressive innings and disciplined bowling from all-rounders Nat-Sciver Brunt and Amelia Kerr, outing Delhi Capitals by eight runs in a gripping final. This win handed Delhi their third consecutive heart-breaking final loss.

Despite a shaky start, MI's innings took shape with an essential 89-run partnership between Harmanpreet and Nat-Sciver, setting a challenging target of 149/7. DC, struggling through their chase, was anchored by Jemimah Rodrigues and Marizanne Kapp, but fell short, finishing at 141/9.

Harmanpreet was celebrated as the 'Player of the Match' for her brisk half-century. Nat-Sciver's all-around excellence in the tournament was undeniable as she seized the 'Player of the Tournament' and the Orange Cap for her remarkable 523-run total.

Amelia Kerr's bowling prowess earned her the Purple Cap, cementing MI's all-around stellar performance in the league. With these achievements, MI firmly established themselves as the premier team in the WPL.

