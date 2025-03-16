Thrilling Sports Weekend: From F1 Drama to Tennis Upsets

This weekend in sports saw a whirlwind of high-stakes action and surprises. In motor racing, Lando Norris clinched victory at the rain-drenched Australian Grand Prix, outpacing reigning champion Max Verstappen in a nail-biting finale marred by crashes and safety cars.

Meanwhile, in tennis, Britain's Jack Draper stunned fans by defeating Carlos Alcaraz in the semifinals of the Indian Wells tournament, securing a spot in his first Masters 1000-level final against Holger Rune.

Basketball fans witnessed Shohei Ohtani making waves with a two-run homer in Japan, while UC San Diego celebrated a historic achievement, winning their first Big West basketball championship and earning a spot in the NCAA Tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)