A Rough Start: Isack Hadjar's Heartbreak at the Australian Grand Prix

Distraught and embarrassed, Formula One rookie Isack Hadjar received some much-needed support from an unexpected mentor as his Australian Grand Prix debut ended abruptly. The Racing Bulls driver crashed his car during the formation lap at Albert Park, prompting Anthony Hamilton to console the young Frenchman.

Isack Hadjar, having qualified as the best among rookies, faced disappointment after the crash forced an abort of the race start. Hamilton, in Melbourne for his son Lewis's Ferrari debut, offered encouragement, reminding Hadjar to keep his head up and take pride in his earlier achievements.

While other rookies also faced challenges at the season opener, Racing Bulls principal Laurent Mekies remains optimistic about Hadjar's future. He believes the team will convert the rookie's disappointment into drive, ensuring he's better prepared for the upcoming race in Shanghai.

(With inputs from agencies.)