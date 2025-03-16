Left Menu

J.J. Spaun Takes Dramatic Lead at Players Championship Amidst Fierce Conditions

J.J. Spaun leads into the final round of the Players Championship with a 2-under 70. Despite strong winds, Spaun's consistent play edges him ahead of competitors like Bud Cauley and Lucas Glover. Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler remain in contention, while Collin Morikawa struggles amidst challenging conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pontevedrabeach | Updated: 16-03-2025 17:13 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 17:13 IST
J.J. Spaun Takes Dramatic Lead at Players Championship Amidst Fierce Conditions

In an intense round at the Players Championship, J.J. Spaun secured a one-shot lead entering the final day with a 2-under 70 score. His key moment came from a 25-foot putt that looped dramatically before dropping, cementing his position amid gusty winds.

Despite challenging conditions, Bud Cauley posted a remarkable 66, finishing strong with three birdies in his last four holes to join the final group. Lucas Glover experienced mixed results, with highlights including a chip-in eagle, contrasting with two double bogeys.

Spaun stands at 12-under 204, while other contenders like Rory McIlroy, tied for fifth at 8-under, keep the race tight. Defending champion Scottie Scheffler follows closely. Meanwhile, Collin Morikawa's round suffered from eight bogeys, placing him eight shots behind the leader.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

 Global
2
Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

 United States
3
‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

 Global
4
Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of elderly care: How remote monitoring technologies are transforming healthcare

Urban sentiment mapping: How AI and spatial analysis are transforming city planning

Role of AI in advancing wastewater management in agriculture

Smart cities and hyperspectral imaging: The future of urban sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025