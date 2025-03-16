J.J. Spaun Takes Dramatic Lead at Players Championship Amidst Fierce Conditions

In an intense round at the Players Championship, J.J. Spaun secured a one-shot lead entering the final day with a 2-under 70 score. His key moment came from a 25-foot putt that looped dramatically before dropping, cementing his position amid gusty winds.

Despite challenging conditions, Bud Cauley posted a remarkable 66, finishing strong with three birdies in his last four holes to join the final group. Lucas Glover experienced mixed results, with highlights including a chip-in eagle, contrasting with two double bogeys.

Spaun stands at 12-under 204, while other contenders like Rory McIlroy, tied for fifth at 8-under, keep the race tight. Defending champion Scottie Scheffler follows closely. Meanwhile, Collin Morikawa's round suffered from eight bogeys, placing him eight shots behind the leader.

