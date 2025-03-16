Andrew Brownlee: The Oldest Cricketer's International Debut at 62

In an extraordinary sporting achievement, Andrew Brownlee has etched his name into the annals of cricket history. At 62, he became the oldest player to debut in international cricket, representing the Falkland Islands against Costa Rica in a T20 International match on March 10, 2025.

This remarkable feat surpasses the former record held by Osman Goker, who made his international cricket debut at 59 for Turkey against Romania in 2019. Brownlee's entry into international cricket is a defining moment in his career, showcasing his enduring passion and sporting spirit.

With just three T20Is played, Brownlee has scored six runs and bowled a single over, yet to claim a wicket. Joining the distinguished list of players with late debuts, Brownlee stands alongside legends like James Souther of England, Miran Bakhsh of Pakistan, and India's Rustomji Jamshedj.

(With inputs from agencies.)