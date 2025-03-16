PCB Challenges Corbin Bosch for Contract Breach

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has initiated legal proceedings against South Africa's Corbin Bosch for allegedly breaching his contractual obligations with the board.

Bosch, who made a debut against Pakistan earlier this year, was chosen by Peshawar Zalmi in the Diamond category of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) players draft. However, he became a subject of contention after the Mumbai Indians, an Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise, signed him as a replacement for the injured Lizaad Williams.

The notification was conveyed to Bosch through his agent, demanding justification for withdrawing from his commitments. This contractual clash highlights the scheduling conflicts between PSL and IPL, a first since PSL's inception in 2016.

(With inputs from agencies.)