Newcastle United Triumph: Ending a 70-Year Trophy Drought

In a triumphant victory that excited fans and ended a long-standing wait, Newcastle United defeated Liverpool 2-1 in the League Cup final at Wembley Stadium. The victory marked the end of Newcastle's 70-year domestic trophy drought and ignited celebrations among the club's supporters.

Dan Burn put Newcastle ahead in the 45th minute with a powerful header from a corner, sending the team's black-and-white clad fans into euphoria. Newcastle strengthened their lead in the second half when Alexander Isak fired a precise shot past Liverpool's keeper, further solidifying their control over the match.

Although Liverpool responded with a late goal by Federico Chiesa, it wasn't enough to change the outcome. Sunday's success awarded Newcastle their first domestic trophy since 1955, making it a landmark day for the team and their head coach Eddie Howe.

(With inputs from agencies.)