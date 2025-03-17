Newcastle United Triumph: Ending a 70-Year Trophy Drought
Newcastle United ended a 70-year trophy drought by defeating Liverpool 2-1 in the League Cup final. Goals by Dan Burn and Alexander Isak secured the win at Wembley Stadium, marking Newcastle's first domestic trophy since 1955. Liverpool's late response by Federico Chiesa was not enough to reverse the result.
In a triumphant victory that excited fans and ended a long-standing wait, Newcastle United defeated Liverpool 2-1 in the League Cup final at Wembley Stadium. The victory marked the end of Newcastle's 70-year domestic trophy drought and ignited celebrations among the club's supporters.
Dan Burn put Newcastle ahead in the 45th minute with a powerful header from a corner, sending the team's black-and-white clad fans into euphoria. Newcastle strengthened their lead in the second half when Alexander Isak fired a precise shot past Liverpool's keeper, further solidifying their control over the match.
Although Liverpool responded with a late goal by Federico Chiesa, it wasn't enough to change the outcome. Sunday's success awarded Newcastle their first domestic trophy since 1955, making it a landmark day for the team and their head coach Eddie Howe.
(With inputs from agencies.)