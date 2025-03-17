Left Menu

Teen Tennis Sensation Mirra Andreeva Upsets Aryna Sabalenka in Indian Wells

Seventeen-year-old Mirra Andreeva defeated world number one Aryna Sabalenka in the Indian Wells final, marking her second consecutive WTA 1000 victory. The young Russian showed resilience, overcoming a challenging start to secure the championship, continuing her impressive rise after joining coach Conchita Martinez a year ago.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-03-2025 03:43 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 03:43 IST
Mirra Andreeva

Seventeen-year-old tennis prodigy Mirra Andreeva stunned fans on Sunday by overcoming world number one Aryna Sabalenka at the Indian Wells final. The young Russian clinched her second back-to-back WTA 1000 title, demonstrating remarkable resilience and skill throughout the match.

Andreeva, the youngest champion at the prestigious event since Serena Williams in 1999, bounced back from a rocky start to celebrate victory with a powerful forehand. Sabalenka, who initially dominated with her forceful play, ultimately saw her form unravel, missing key opportunities as the game wore on.

The triumph continues Andreeva's meteoric rise in the tennis world, a journey bolstered by her partnership with coach Conchita Martinez. After securing her fifth straight win over a top-10 player, Andreeva remains a force to be reckoned with, poised for a promising future in the sport.

(With inputs from agencies.)

