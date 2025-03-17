Left Menu

Sports Highlights: Trades, Triumphs, and Turnarounds

Framber Valdez is named the Houston Astros' Opening Day starter for the fourth time. The Vikings trade for RB Jordan Mason. Injuries impact Memphis guard Tyrese Hunter. Tennis highlights include a win by Mirra Andreeva and Briton Draper's victory in Indian Wells. The Wizards surprise with a win over the Nuggets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-03-2025 05:22 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 05:22 IST
In Major League Baseball, Houston Astros have entrusted Framber Valdez to open their 2024 season, marking his fourth consecutive start on Opening Day as announced by manager Joe Espada. They will face the New York Mets at home on March 27.

The Minnesota Vikings made a strategic move, trading for running back Jordan Mason from the San Francisco 49ers. The deal involved a 2026 sixth-round draft pick and a swap in next month's draft picks, demonstrating calculated planning for the team's future dynamics.

Amid the American Athletic Conference tournament, Memphis guard Tyrese Hunter's left foot injury sidelines him against UAB. Meanwhile, Russian tennis sensation Mirra Andreeva triumphs again, defeating Aryna Sabalenka, while Jack Draper claims a career-defining title at Indian Wells, showcasing resilience in his game despite a prior hip issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

