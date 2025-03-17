Jio Unveils Exclusive Cricket Season Perks for SIM Users

In a major boost for cricket enthusiasts, Jio has announced a captivating new offer for both existing and new customers this cricket season. By taking advantage of this deal, Jio users with a plan of Rs. 299 or more can access exclusive content, including a 90-day free subscription to JioHotstar in 4K. This means users can enjoy every match on their TV or mobile in crystal-clear resolution.

The offer does not end there. Customers can also avail of a 50-day free trial of JioFiber or JioAirFiber, offering ultra-fast internet speeds and immersive home entertainment. This includes over 800 TV channels, access to more than 11 OTT apps, and unlimited WiFi. Such provisions guarantee an unparalleled cricket viewing experience.

To benefit from this offer, current Jio SIM owners need to simply recharge with a Rs. 299 plan or higher between March 17 and March 31, 2025. New users can get a Jio SIM with the same plan requirements. Additionally, giving a missed call to 60008-60008 provides further offer details. As the IPL 2025 kicks off with an exciting match on March 22, eager fans can secure this deal and immerse themselves in the season, powered by JioAiCloud.

(With inputs from agencies.)