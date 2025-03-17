Left Menu

Jio Unveils Exclusive Cricket Season Perks for SIM Users

Jio has rolled out an exclusive offer for its customers, providing a free 90-day JioHotstar access in 4K, along with a 50-day JioFiber trial. Special benefits await those recharging with Rs. 299 plans as the IPL 2025 gears up with a March 22 opening.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-03-2025 10:15 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 10:15 IST
Jio Unveils Exclusive Cricket Season Perks for SIM Users
Jio has an unlimited offer for cricket fans. (Photo- Jio). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a major boost for cricket enthusiasts, Jio has announced a captivating new offer for both existing and new customers this cricket season. By taking advantage of this deal, Jio users with a plan of Rs. 299 or more can access exclusive content, including a 90-day free subscription to JioHotstar in 4K. This means users can enjoy every match on their TV or mobile in crystal-clear resolution.

The offer does not end there. Customers can also avail of a 50-day free trial of JioFiber or JioAirFiber, offering ultra-fast internet speeds and immersive home entertainment. This includes over 800 TV channels, access to more than 11 OTT apps, and unlimited WiFi. Such provisions guarantee an unparalleled cricket viewing experience.

To benefit from this offer, current Jio SIM owners need to simply recharge with a Rs. 299 plan or higher between March 17 and March 31, 2025. New users can get a Jio SIM with the same plan requirements. Additionally, giving a missed call to 60008-60008 provides further offer details. As the IPL 2025 kicks off with an exciting match on March 22, eager fans can secure this deal and immerse themselves in the season, powered by JioAiCloud.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

 Global
2
Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa and Oklahoma

Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa an...

 Global
3
Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

 United States
4
UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Venezuelan gang members

UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Ve...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Damage Estimation: How GRADE is Shaping Disaster Recovery

Bulgaria’s Procurement Problem: How Favoritism Limits Growth and Innovation

World Bank’s RIGHT+ Framework: A Blueprint for Smarter, Greener, Safer Schools

Lebanon’s Path to Recovery: War’s Economic Impact and 11 Billion Rebuilding Challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025