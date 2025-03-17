High stakes in Boxing Federation Elections: Ajay Singh Eyes Third Term

The much-anticipated elections of the Boxing Federation of India are to be held on March 28, with current president Ajay Singh seeking a third term. Singh, also at the helm of SpiceJet Airlines, will face challenges from Hemanta Kalita and Rajesh Bhandari.

Intrigue mounts as former Sports Minister Anurag Thakur was initially proposed as a candidate but was later ruled ineligible by Singh, sparking possible legal rebuttals. Meanwhile, several contenders are vying for other positions, such as the secretary's and treasurer's posts, amid significant election delays attributed to international administrative upheavals.

The backdrop of these elections includes the International Boxing Association's suspension last month for corruption, leading to the Indian Olympic Association establishing an ad hoc committee—a move stayed by the Delhi High Court following its labeling as 'arbitrary' by the BFI. However, the federation's elections are intended to bring stability and governance to the sport in India.

