Messi set to miss crucial World Cup qualifiers vs. Uruguay and Brazil

Lionel Messi will miss two critical South American World Cup qualifying matches for Argentina. Coach Lionel Scaloni announced he won't be in the 25-man squad against Uruguay and Brazil due to a sore thigh. Other players like Paulo Dybala are also sidelined.

Argentina's star player, Lionel Messi, is set to miss the forthcoming South American World Cup qualifying matches against Uruguay and Brazil. The announcement came on Monday when coach Lionel Scaloni unveiled a 25-man squad noticeably lacking Messi's presence.

Reports from Argentine media indicate that Messi sustained a sore left thigh during Inter Miami's 2-1 triumph over Atlanta United in the MLS. However, the Argentine Football Association has yet to provide an official reason for his absence. Despite this setback, Argentina, currently leading the standings with 25 points, is preparing to face second-place Uruguay and fifth-place Brazil at the Monumental Stadium in Buenos Aires.

Messi is not alone in missing these pivotal matches. Key players such as Paulo Dybala, Gonzalo Montiel, and Giovani Lo Celso are also unavailable, adding to Argentina's challenges in securing World Cup qualification.

